Clearwater County declares local state of emergency as Crimson Lake wildfire burns

An out-of-control wildfire north of Crimson Lake has prompted evacuations approximately 16 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House.

According to Clearwater County, officials became aware of the blaze near Buster Creek Road west of the North Saskatchewan River around 1 p.m. Friday.

Clearwater Regional Fire Rescue Services are responding to the fire, alongside three helicopters and two air tanker groups, Alberta Wildfire said. The aircraft are using Cow Lake for their operations.

Officials first estimated the fire to be around three hectares in size. As of Friday evening, it had swelled to approximately 15 hectares.

Evacuations began around 3:45 p.m., with residents north of the Ferrier Gas Plant on Buster Creek Road. The county has since declared a state of local emergency.

RCMP said that Buster Creek Road and Highway 756 were closed at the Crimson Lake Provincial Park Friday afternoon. Evacuees are being encouraged to check in at the Rocky Regional Recreation Centre in Rocky Mountain House.

County officials say individuals with respiratory issues should leave areas impacted by heavy smoke, if possible, and seek medical attention if needed.

"Please allow fire crews room to work and avoid the area," Clearwater County said in a statement. "With high winds the situation could change quickly. Please monitor www.clearwatercounty.ca for updates."