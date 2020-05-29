EDMONTON -- A popular improv show from Edmonton's Rapid Fire Theatre is going online.

Improvised Dungeons and Dragons: RFT Edition, created by Rapid Fire alumnus Mark Meer, will be performed live on YouTube on Saturday, May 30.

"It's essentially us playing Dungeons & Dragons on stage, in full costume usually, and playing it for laughs hopefully," Meer explained.

Canadian actor Colin Mochrie from "Whose Line Is it Anyway" will be joining the show, returning as Brother Bartholomew, cleric of Chad, the God of Sensible Footwear.

Mochrie expects that performing live from home over Zoom will be a different experience.

"I’m sitting down. It’s like a dream come true in many ways," he said. "It's interesting to see what the limits are and use them to your advantage."

Dialing-in may limit the cast's ability to have sword fights and battle monsters, but Meer says it will be an adventure worth tuning in for, even if you're not an expert on Dungeons & Dragons.

"The nerdy things that I like have sort of permeated the mainstream culture over the last few decades," he said. "Everybody seems to know at least a little bit about fantasy and superheroes and that sort of thing."

"You'll essentially be able to watch this just as a show."

Tickets for Saturday's performance are available online.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Graham Neil