If you haven’t yet taken down your Christmas tree, now might be the time – collection of natural Christmas trees is set to begin Tuesday, January 9.

The City of Edmonton said trees will be picked up for recycling within three weeks – and not necessarily on your scheduled waste collection day.

Officials have asked residents who put up a natural tree to place theirs out for collection by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents are asked to:

Not bag the tree, and to place it on its side next to garbage bags

Taller trees should be cut into two metre (about six foot) lengths

Make sure all ornaments, tinsel, garlands, nails, screws and tree stands are removed

As for those living in apartments or condominiums, officials said trees can be brought in to one of the city’s community recycling depots or one of four Eco Stations throughout Edmonton – trees can be dropped off free-of-charge until January 31, 2018.

Officials said trees should not be placed in or near apartment garbage or recycling bins.

Last year, the city said 10,779 trees, weighing more than 115 tonnes were collected for recycling.

The trees were chipped and composted at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre.

If you’re looking to get rid of an artificial tree, the Reuse Centre accepts donations, as long as the tree is in a box and all parts are included.