'Couldn't believe my eyes': Edmonton couple takes home $3M on scratch ticket

An Edmonton couple are celebrating a big win after scratching their way to being millionaires.

Georgette and Michael Hales won $3 million on a $30 Platinum scratch ticket bought at a south Edmonton Save on Foods.

The couple says they buy tickets a few times a week, but they never expected such a big win.

"I couldn’t believe my eyes while I was scratching the ticket this time," Georgette said. "I immediately jumped up in shock and we called the kids to tell them first."

Michael and Georgette plan to spend their jackpot on their family. They said whatever's left after helping out their kids and paying off mortgages, will go toward travel plans.

"It feels amazing," the couple said.