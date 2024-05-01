EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Couldn't believe my eyes': Edmonton couple takes home $3M on scratch ticket

    Georgette and Michael Hales won $3M on a $30 scratch ticket in April 2024. (Photo: Supplied) Georgette and Michael Hales won $3M on a $30 scratch ticket in April 2024. (Photo: Supplied)
    Share

    An Edmonton couple are celebrating a big win after scratching their way to being millionaires.

    Georgette and Michael Hales won $3 million on a $30 Platinum scratch ticket bought at a south Edmonton Save on Foods.

    The couple says they buy tickets a few times a week, but they never expected such a big win.

    "I couldn’t believe my eyes while I was scratching the ticket this time," Georgette said. "I immediately jumped up in shock and we called the kids to tell them first."

    Michael and Georgette plan to spend their jackpot on their family. They said whatever's left after helping out their kids and paying off mortgages, will go toward travel plans.

    "It feels amazing," the couple said. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News