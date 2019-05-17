Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Colton Steinhauer found guilty in Mac's murders
CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 10:47AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, May 17, 2019 1:22PM MDT
Colton Steinhauer has been found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder.
Steinhauer is one of three people who robbed and killed two Mac's clerks in December 2015.
The jury has recommended consecutive sentences, meaning Steinhauer would not be eligible for parole for 50 years.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 5 and 6, 2019.