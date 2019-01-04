Newstrike Brands and its Up Cannabis subsidiary have ordered a voluntary recall of a cannabis product due to contamination concerns.

The company said tests have found mold and microbial contaminates that exceed acceptable limits.

They do not expect the contaminants will have undesirable health effects on consumers, but have notified Health Canada and will conduct further testing.

The affected product is Eldo 7 gram dried cannabis, which was sold only in Alberta to the Alberta Gaming Liquor & Cannabis Commission.

The cannabis product has a packaging date of Nov. 28, 2018 and lot number L1204201. Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase.

If it was bought through AlbertaCannabis.org, consumers are asked to call the Alberta Cannabis Call Centre at 1-855-436-5677.