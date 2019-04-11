Stan Rose and Geralyn Stacey did a double take when they received their Where to Vote card from Elections Alberta.

The couple was told their polling station on Election Day was in Longview, Alta.—300 kilometres away from Leduc.

“Does that seem like the right thing to do, drive four hours to vote? … I don’t think so,” Rose said.

They phoned Elections Alberta and were advised to have their information corrected at a nearby advance polling station, where they ended up voting on Wednesday.

“Stan and I are determined to vote, but my concern is a lot of people won’t be,” Stacey said. “It could make a huge difference in the outcome of the election, and then what?”

The Leduc couple was not the only one to receive incorrect voting information. CTV News has heard from multiple people who were also told to vote at the wrong location.

“We have a huge list of electors; there’s 2.7 million people on it, so sometimes there’s mistakes," said Pamela Renwick, the director of operations and communications at Elections Alberta.

Renwick also said voters with the wrong information will still be able to vote, as long as they bring identification.

Albertans can only vote at their assigned polling station on April 16, so Elections Alberta advises voters who have the wrong information to have it fixed now, or vote during the advance polling period.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Regan Hasegawa