

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





Alberta Health Services said six people who attended an electronic dance music festival known as Soundwave were taken to hospital last Friday.

Four were in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, while the other two are in stable condition, according to AHS. Officials have not provided details on why the people were hospitalized.

The event billed as “the wildest indoor beach party” on their website is known to draw in thousands of rave-goers to West Edmonton Mall’s World Waterpark every year.

But Autumn Ryan, a Soundwave attendee said she was disappointed about the lack of access to drinking water at this year’s event. She said access to drinking fountains were limited, and that the park charged $5 for a bottle of water.

“I think they were trying to make money,” Ryan added.

Chloe Sage of Ankors Harm Reduction said events like these are known for the Illicit use of recreational drugs. She said access to drinking water is key to help treat those who may have had too much to drink, or have misjudged their drug intake.

“Number one, access to water, access to cooling down, calm spaces, drug checking, medical care, those are all things that should be offered standard at a festival.”

CTV news reached out to Soundwave for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication. However, Ryan received this response from them:

Hi Autumn,

We appreciate you reaching out to us with your concern. This past event we implemented several new risk reduction initiatives, including the Soundwave Sanctuary where we gave out water to people as needed for free. Soundwave Sanctuary was located next to FlowRider. There was also a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine facing the guests at the Beachview Bar that was dispensing free water for our guests. We are looking into additional water options for the next event as well. We take the safety of our guests very seriously and we thank you for your feedback.

Soundwave

In June, the city turned down a proposal that recommended a ban on raves, also known as electronic dance music (EDM) parties here in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service suggested an immediate moratorium after finding raves have a higher number of medical incidents than other types of concerts, tying up emergency resources.

Councillor Scott McKeen said the city is working closely with rave organizers to advance their harm reduction strategies at these events.

“[If] somebody dies at one of these things, all bets are off,” said McKeen. “They have to recognize that city council would have no choice at that point but to turn footloose on these guys… [City council will] shut them down.”

With files from Jeremy Thompson