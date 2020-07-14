EDMONTON -- An annual concert series in Edmonton's French Quarter is back this summer, with extra precautions in place for physical distancing.

The La Cité Francophone Summer Patio Series begins on July 17. The Friday evening concerts will feature different musical styles each week, rain or shine.

Capacity is limited to 100 tickets to ensure proper physical distancing, either outdoors on the Café Bicyclette patio or in the conference rooms inside.

Performers include jazz pianist Chris Andrew, members of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra Strings and up-and-coming Francophone artists.

Tickets are $12 per person. Seating begins at 6 p.m. each Friday and the two-hour concert begins at 7 p.m.

A full schedule of performances is listed online.