Connor McDavid's Edmonton home featured in Architectural Digest

Edmonton -

Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s home overlooking Edmonton’s River Valley has been featured in Architectural Digest.

The article includes an exclusive video tour of the hockey player’s house, designed by his girlfriend Lauren Kyle.

When your dog matches your home decor 🙌



Take a full tour of @EdmontonOilers player Connor McDavid's ( @cmcdavid97 ) cozy, yet modern abode which was designed by his girlfriend Lauren 👉 https://t.co/8hXQLEudu3 pic.twitter.com/vftBioS4m2 — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) November 23, 2021

The custom three-storey house was built by Design Two Group, according to the article, and features some unique designs – like a “sports court” in the basement with a basketball net and home gym.

McDavid and Kyle say they knew they would need an open concept, because as team captain, party hosting duties often fall to Connor.

Source: Architectural Digest

Source: Architectural Digest

The couple also share the home with their Bernadoodle, Lenard.