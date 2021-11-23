Connor McDavid's Edmonton home featured in Architectural Digest
Connor McDavid's home as featured in Architectural Digest / Source: Architectural Digest
Edmonton -
Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s home overlooking Edmonton’s River Valley has been featured in Architectural Digest.
The article includes an exclusive video tour of the hockey player’s house, designed by his girlfriend Lauren Kyle.
The custom three-storey house was built by Design Two Group, according to the article, and features some unique designs – like a “sports court” in the basement with a basketball net and home gym.
McDavid and Kyle say they knew they would need an open concept, because as team captain, party hosting duties often fall to Connor.
Source: Architectural Digest
The couple also share the home with their Bernadoodle, Lenard.
