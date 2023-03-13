Conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence: Edmonton police provide update on Abdullah Shah homicide
It's been one year since the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.
Shah, 59, was found injured outside his home in southwest Edmonton shortly before 10 p.m. on March 13, 2022.
Bullet holes riddled the area where he was found.
He later died in hospital.
Shah had been the subject of police and public scrutiny for years, after owning dozens of inner-city rental properties that had been subject to raids and search warrants.
He had a criminal record that dates back to 1983, including pleading guilty to 54 counts of fraud in a $30-million mortgage fraud case in 2008.
He was shot in the head in his office at 111 Avenue and 93 Street on Aug. 13, 2021, but survived.
2015 GREY TOYOTA HIGHLANDER
Police provided an update on the investigation into Shah's death on Monday, but remained vague on many of the details.
Shortly after Shah's death, police released surveillance video of an SUV believed to be involved in the killing.
On Monday, additional footage was released, showing Shah driving home from Riverbend Road to Heath Road, followed by the SUV, now identified as a medium to dark grey 2015 Toyota Highlander.
Edmonton police say a grey, 2015 Toyota Highlander was involved in the death of Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.
"After pulling into his driveway, Shah was ambushed and shot repeatedly," Det. Jared Buhler of the Edmonton Police Service told reporters. "This was a well-organized and targeted hit."
Buhler says the SUV has not been located, police do not have any reports of a similar vehicle being stolen during the timeframe around Shah's murder or the plate information for the vehicle.
"If someone remembers even the smallest thing about someone who may be related to Shah that was in possession of a vehicle like that, at the time, we're interested."
"The smallest piece of information can be critical in an investigation like this."
Buhler was cryptic when asked about the occupants of the SUV.
"I suspect they weren't acting on their own behalf, but this investigation is progressing, and I'd love to know what their circumstances were."
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MURDER
Police believe a number of people were involved in Shah's death.
"I would suggest that based on how this hit was executed, there's almost certainly more than one person involved, or aware of what was going on," Buhler said.
"We're investigating a murder and conspiracy to commit murder against Abdullah Shah."
DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE
Buhler says the investigation into Shah's death remains active and police are still speaking to people who might potentially have information about his death, adding some have been more cooperative than others.
"To those who have attempted to obstruct the investigation through the destruction of evidence, deceit or evasion, we are aware. Your actions and misinformation have been recognized, and your motivation is of significant interest to the investigation," Buhler said, adding: "As has been said, it's not the crime, but the coverup."
When questioned by reporters about the destruction of evidence, Buhler did not go into detail.
"Our investigation has confirmed there have been attempts to obstruct the investigation in a variety of ways, whether that's physically through direct action, or information that's been provided to the police, or information that has not been provided to the police."
"I'm absolutely certain that the person or persons involved in that are fully aware of what I'm talking about."
SEARCH FOR INFORMATION
Buhler said he's also hoping to speak directly to anyone willing to provide information about the case, adding his team is not investigating other crimes, merely attempting to solve the Shah homicide.
"Murders often occur within the context of other criminal activity, and people are often concerned about their own jeopardy."
"I want them to be reassured that we know that, and we're not looking to jam them up on every criminal thing they may ever have been involved in."
Buhler also explored a theory that someone involved in Shah's death may have spoken about it to others.
"I'm certain that the people who are responsible for this, whether directing it or participating in it or pulling the trigger, have spoken about this, for no other reason than they were involved in the murder of Abdullah Shah."
Buhler was asked if police are investigating any other crimes in connection with Shah's death. He refused to reveal any details, but hinted that other investigations may be underway.
"Homicides seldom occur in isolation," he said. "There's almost always a context around them, there's events that precede them, and speaking generally again, when we're talking about anything that might have an element of organized crime, most certainly there's other crimes that are associated."
'VACUUM' IN DOWNTOWN EDMONTON
Buhler also talked about the impacts of Shah's death on the inner city.
"His absence has changed the landscape in downtown Edmonton, for sure."
"I don't think there's any arguing based on what's been reported in the past that he was a high profile figure there, and when you remove that there's a vacuum."
He said for better or worse, Shah changed the lives of many in the community.
"Many of the folks I've talked to on the street have told me he meant something to them."
"Some of the folks that are living in tents right now would not necessarily be living in a tent if Abdullah Shah was still alive. Whether that was ideal accommodation, I won't be the judge."
Buhler spoke in limited detail about his interactions with Shah's family during the investigation.
"He was far more than what's been reported in the media as a person."
"There's another side of Abdullah Shah that is not very well known to many outside his family."
Anyone with information about Shah's death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.
Buhler says they can speak to him directly through police communications, and can remain anonymous.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk, Sean Amato, Adam Lachacz and Alex Antoneshyn.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Extreme and unusual': Why did Flair have 4 of its planes seized this weekend?
In a move described by Flair as 'extreme and unusual,' a New York-based hedge fund seized four of the airline's planes over the weekend, resulting in a number of cancelled flights.
Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members 'credibly' accused of child sex abuse
The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.
Children infected with Omicron more likely to have repeat ER visits: Canadian study
A new study of more than 1,400 Canadian children who contracted COVID-19 has found that fever and cough were associated more heavily with Omicron and Delta variants, but that serious outcomes like hospitalization and being moved to the intensive care unit remained even across all variants.
Canada chosen for first Volkswagen EV battery plant in North America
Volkswagen is building an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario, the carmaker said Monday, an announcement heralded by the province's economic development minister as an illustration of Canada's rapid reversal of fortunes in the growing sector.
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat discovered in hidden lead coffin
The remains of a Roman aristocrat have been unearthed by archaeologists in northern England. The skeleton of the unidentified woman, believed to be more than 1,000 years old, was found in a lead coffin in a hidden cemetery in the city of Leeds last year.
'Cop City' protester Manuel Paez Teran had hands raised when killed: autopsy
An environmental activist who was fatally shot in a confrontation with Georgia law enforcement in January was sitting cross-legged with their hands in the air at the time, the protester's family said Monday as they released results of an autopsy they commissioned.
W5 | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
Silicon Valley Bank collapse: What you need to know
Over the last three days, the U.S. seized the two financial institutions after a bank run on Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California. It was the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual went under in 2008. How did we get here?
Ontario proposes new rules for companies laying off remote employees
The Ontario government is proposing an update to employment laws that would entitle remote employees to termination notice.
Calgary
-
Calgary looks to sell 3 sites at discount to non-profits for affordable housing
The City of Calgary is looking to sell three of its properties for less than market value as part of the ongoing effort to create more affordable housing in the city.
-
Man with axe accused of stealing from 9-year-old in southern Alberta
RCMP in southern Alberta took one man into custody after it was alleged he stole food from a nine-year-old child while displaying an axe.
-
Firefighter hurt as overnight blaze destroys provincial courthouse in Golden, B.C.
Fire swept through the courthouse in the town of Golden in southeastern British Columbia, injuring one firefighter battling the flames.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon integrity commissioner wants expanded powers to investigate conduct during council meetings
The city’s integrity commissioner is asking city council to consider expanding the powers of her office to include jurisdiction over the behaviour of councillors during meetings.
-
Sask. town seeks inflatable dinosaur world record
A business owner in Dundurn, Sask. is spearheading an attempt to break the world record for the most people wearing inflatable dinosaur customs in one place.
-
Saskatoon police had nearly $1M more in cash than anticipated by the end of 2022
A year-end financial report from the Saskatoon Police Service shows it’s one city service not feeling the pinch of budgetary pressures.
Regina
-
From rolling back an odometer to intentionally causing a collision, here are SGI's top 5 insurance fraud cases
From rolling back an odometer 150,000 kilometres to intentionally causing a collision, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is highlighting its top five insurance fraud cases of 2022.
-
Regina pedestrian seriously injured by impaired driver, police say
A 41-year-old woman suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries after being struck by an impaired driver early Sunday morning, according to police.
-
Memorial University president apologizes, steps back amid Indigenous claims scrutiny
Amid scrutiny about her claims to Indigenous ancestry, the president of Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador apologized Monday for hurt she may have caused by invoking Mi'kmaq heritage.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia says it will spend $1.6 billion on infrastructure in coming year
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says it will spend $1.62 billion on its capital plan in the coming year to strengthen health-care infrastructure and respond to the province's population growth.
-
Special weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of mid-week storm
Special weather statements are in effect across most of the Maritimes ahead of a late winter storm expected to hit the region mid-week.
-
Man charged with voyeurism after incident in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S.
Police say a man is facing a charge of voyeurism following an incident at a café in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., on Friday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario proposes new rules for companies laying off remote employees
The Ontario government is proposing an update to employment laws that would entitle remote employees to termination notice.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police ending overtime deployments on city transit system
Toronto police say they are ending extra patrols on city transit that were introduced in late January after several high-profile cases of violence in the system.
-
Millard, Smich bring appeals before Ontario's highest court in Bosma, Babcock murders
Ontario's highest court has started hearing the appeals of two men convicted of the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.
Montreal
-
Montreal physician set to retire says none of her 800 patients has found a new family doctor
Dr. Genevieve Dechene announced her retirement two years ago, but the Montreal physician says the health-care system is failing her 800 patients since none of them has been able to find a new family doctor.
-
This 100-year-old is still taking classes at McGill University
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education. But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
-
Man sentenced to 25 years for role in Mafia-related murders
A Montreal man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges in relation to four murders in 2016.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mother charged with second-degree murder in infant's death
An Ottawa mother is facing new charges, including second-degree murder, in relation to the death of a seven-week-old baby boy a year and a half ago.
-
Man wanted for sexually assaulting minor in west Ottawa
Ottawa police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl in Barrhaven nearly 16 months ago.
-
Residents protest tree cutting near Tewin development in Ottawa's southeast end
Ottawa residents are speaking out against plans to cut down a large swath of trees in the rural southeast end of the city near the Tewin lands.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for shooter after 2 homes in 2 southwestern Ont. communities damaged by gunfire
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after homes and vehicles in two small southwestern Ontario communities were damaged by bullets.
-
Young child dies after fire in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation
A young child has died after a fire at a camping trailer in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.
-
Dozens displaced after apartment fire in Downtown Guelph
An apartment fire displaced dozens of residents and closed a road in downtown Guelph on Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Residents of Northern Avenue residential building in Sault Ste. Marie sheltering in place
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are asking residents to avoid the area of the 200-block of Northern Avenue on Monday afternoon while building tenants are sheltering in place.
-
Ontario man testifies in his own defence at 1998 Sudbury murder trial
The man on trial for the 1998 murder of Renee Sweeney takes the stand Monday afternoon to testify in his own defence.
-
Man accused of drug trafficking found dead in suspicious northern Ont. fire
The man found dead at a suspicious structure fire at a log cabin in Huron Shores, east of Sault Ste. Marie, last month was previously arrested for impaired driving and drug trafficking, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier's failure to disclose property sales inadvertent, judge rules
A Manitoba judge has ruled that Premier Heather Stefanson failed to disclose the sale of three properties as required by conflict of interest legislation. However, Justice Anne Turner says there will be no penalty because the failure was inadvertent and did not give the premier any financial advantage.
-
Proposed renaming of Bishop Grandin reaches next hurdle
City Hall's Executive Policy Committee (EPC) is slated to make its decision on the renaming of several Winnipeg roadways that get their namesake from a bishop remembered as one of the architects of the residential school system.
-
Arson charge laid in fire that burned landmark Manitoba hotel to the ground
A 64-year-old man is facing an arson charge after a landmark hotel in a small Manitoba community went up in flames.
Vancouver
-
Woman found dead inside tent after fire in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
A woman was found dead in Vancouver Sunday night after a fire broke out at the Hastings Street encampment.
-
17-year-old novice driver fined $1K for speeding, parents' Mercedes-Benz impounded: Abbotsford police
An Abbotsford teenager is facing over $1,000 in fines after getting caught driving triple the speed limit early Monday.
-
BC Ferries launches first official app
BC Ferries has launched its own app, which it says is designed to make booking sailings simpler and faster.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo homeless encampment shooting sends man to hospital
One man is in hospital with a gunshot wound after trying to retrieve stolen property from a homeless encampment in downtown Nanaimo.
-
Tofino water taxi crash in thick fog prompts calls for caution
The Transportation Safety Board has issued a warning to small boat operators that they shouldn't rely on a single electronic navigation aid, after a water taxi rammed a rock in thick fog off Tofino, B.C.
-
4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast
Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.