Conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence: Edmonton police provide update on Abdullah Shah homicide

It's been one year since the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.

Shah, 59, was found injured outside his home in southwest Edmonton shortly before 10 p.m. on March 13, 2022.

Bullet holes riddled the area where he was found.

He later died in hospital.

Shah had been the subject of police and public scrutiny for years, after owning dozens of inner-city rental properties that had been subject to raids and search warrants.

He had a criminal record that dates back to 1983, including pleading guilty to 54 counts of fraud in a $30-million mortgage fraud case in 2008.

He was shot in the head in his office at 111 Avenue and 93 Street on Aug. 13, 2021, but survived.

2015 GREY TOYOTA HIGHLANDER

Police provided an update on the investigation into Shah's death on Monday, but remained vague on many of the details.

Shortly after Shah's death, police released surveillance video of an SUV believed to be involved in the killing.

On Monday, additional footage was released, showing Shah driving home from Riverbend Road to Heath Road, followed by the SUV, now identified as a medium to dark grey 2015 Toyota Highlander.

Edmonton police say a grey, 2015 Toyota Highlander was involved in the death of Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.

"After pulling into his driveway, Shah was ambushed and shot repeatedly," Det. Jared Buhler of the Edmonton Police Service told reporters. "This was a well-organized and targeted hit."

Buhler says the SUV has not been located, police do not have any reports of a similar vehicle being stolen during the timeframe around Shah's murder or the plate information for the vehicle.

"If someone remembers even the smallest thing about someone who may be related to Shah that was in possession of a vehicle like that, at the time, we're interested."

"The smallest piece of information can be critical in an investigation like this."

Buhler was cryptic when asked about the occupants of the SUV.

"I suspect they weren't acting on their own behalf, but this investigation is progressing, and I'd love to know what their circumstances were."

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MURDER

Police believe a number of people were involved in Shah's death.

"I would suggest that based on how this hit was executed, there's almost certainly more than one person involved, or aware of what was going on," Buhler said.

"We're investigating a murder and conspiracy to commit murder against Abdullah Shah."

DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE

Buhler says the investigation into Shah's death remains active and police are still speaking to people who might potentially have information about his death, adding some have been more cooperative than others.

"To those who have attempted to obstruct the investigation through the destruction of evidence, deceit or evasion, we are aware. Your actions and misinformation have been recognized, and your motivation is of significant interest to the investigation," Buhler said, adding: "As has been said, it's not the crime, but the coverup."

When questioned by reporters about the destruction of evidence, Buhler did not go into detail.

"Our investigation has confirmed there have been attempts to obstruct the investigation in a variety of ways, whether that's physically through direct action, or information that's been provided to the police, or information that has not been provided to the police."

"I'm absolutely certain that the person or persons involved in that are fully aware of what I'm talking about."

SEARCH FOR INFORMATION

Buhler said he's also hoping to speak directly to anyone willing to provide information about the case, adding his team is not investigating other crimes, merely attempting to solve the Shah homicide.

"Murders often occur within the context of other criminal activity, and people are often concerned about their own jeopardy."

"I want them to be reassured that we know that, and we're not looking to jam them up on every criminal thing they may ever have been involved in."

Buhler also explored a theory that someone involved in Shah's death may have spoken about it to others.

"I'm certain that the people who are responsible for this, whether directing it or participating in it or pulling the trigger, have spoken about this, for no other reason than they were involved in the murder of Abdullah Shah."

Buhler was asked if police are investigating any other crimes in connection with Shah's death. He refused to reveal any details, but hinted that other investigations may be underway.

"Homicides seldom occur in isolation," he said. "There's almost always a context around them, there's events that precede them, and speaking generally again, when we're talking about anything that might have an element of organized crime, most certainly there's other crimes that are associated."

'VACUUM' IN DOWNTOWN EDMONTON

Buhler also talked about the impacts of Shah's death on the inner city.

"His absence has changed the landscape in downtown Edmonton, for sure."

"I don't think there's any arguing based on what's been reported in the past that he was a high profile figure there, and when you remove that there's a vacuum."

He said for better or worse, Shah changed the lives of many in the community.

"Many of the folks I've talked to on the street have told me he meant something to them."

"Some of the folks that are living in tents right now would not necessarily be living in a tent if Abdullah Shah was still alive. Whether that was ideal accommodation, I won't be the judge."

Buhler spoke in limited detail about his interactions with Shah's family during the investigation.

"He was far more than what's been reported in the media as a person."

"There's another side of Abdullah Shah that is not very well known to many outside his family."

Anyone with information about Shah's death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.

Buhler says they can speak to him directly through police communications, and can remain anonymous.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk, Sean Amato, Adam Lachacz and Alex Antoneshyn.