Cooler weather enables firefighters to temper blaze in Jasper National Park

A firefighter works on the Chetamon Wildfire in Jasper National Park on Sept. 11, 2022. (Source: Parks Canada) A firefighter works on the Chetamon Wildfire in Jasper National Park on Sept. 11, 2022. (Source: Parks Canada)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island