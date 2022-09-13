Cooler weather enables firefighters to temper blaze in Jasper National Park

A wildfire on Chetamon Mountain in Jasper National Park remains under 6,000 hectares as it reaches the two-week mark.

Chetamon Wildfire was estimated to be 5,900 hectares by Parks Canada on Tuesday.

"Cooler temperatures and lighter winds have allowed firefighting personnel to safely work at the head of the fire, securing the perimeter and extinguishing spot fires and hot spots. With the support of helicopter bucketing, the team continues to have success in reinforcing containment lines at both the south and north ends and on the east flank of the wildfire along the Athabasca River," Parks Canada said.

No communities were in danger.

In fact, a high-volume sprinkler near the Jasper townsite at Pyramid Bench will be dismantled because firefighting efforts have prevented southward wildfire spread for five days and cooler temperatures are forecasted for the week, Parks Canada said.

The southern flank of Chetamon Wildfire is about 15 kilometres north of the community.

The blaze was ignited by lightning on Sept. 1 and destroyed more than a dozen power poles servicing Jasper and the park three days later.

Service provider ATCO finally brought the entire town on generators on Sunday, after a week of technical issues.

The municipality is still asking residents to conserve power as much as possible, as the system is unstable.