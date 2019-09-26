Rainy today and then afternoon highs near 5 degrees Sat/Sun in Edmonton.

This will be the first weekend with single-digit highs since April 27/28.

Morning temperatures will drop 2 to 5 degrees below freezing this weekend as well.

So, for much of Central and Northern Alberta, this weekend brings a hard, killing frost.

Rain will continue in Central and North-Central Alberta through this morning.

In Edmonton, it'll likely taper off to showers later today and we have a CHANCE of showers right into this evening.

That said - the heaviest, steadiest rain should be out of the area by midday.

The rain has been falling as snow in the mountains this morning.

There's more snow for the mountains, foothills and SW Alberta Friday and this weekend.

This will be a significant snowfall for most of those regions.

Winter Storm WATCHes remain in effect in the southwest.

There's still some uncertainy about how much ACCUMULATION we'll see in areas like Calgary.

The latest run of the GEM model wants to put a few flurries over Edmonton on Sunday.

But, that looks unlikely. For now, we're keeping snow out of the Edmonton forecast.

Just a "Mix of Sun and Cloud" and chilly through the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with periods of rain this morning. 60% chance of showers this afternoon.

Wind: WNW 20-30 km/h

High: 10

Evening - 60% chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 6

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 9