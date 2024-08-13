Copper theft caused widespread power outages in Red Deer: RCMP

Several neighbourhoods in Red Deer were left without power Monday night after a copper wire theft.

The power outages occurred in the east and north neighbourhoods in the city at around 9 p.m., according to the city.

“We cannot emphasize enough how dangerous stealing copper wire is as it often results in life threatening or life ending injuries for the thief,” said electrical distribution supervisor Vince Gibbons in a news release.

“This also puts extra risk on our staff who work to restore power as quickly as possible, but with infrastructure that’s been tampered.”

A public information officer with Alberta RCMP told CTV News Edmonton how a report from a community member led to police discovering the cause of the outages.

"They heard a loud bang and it sounded like two people screaming outside," Const. Cory Riggs said.

"Crews located an underground electrical pit that was open in a green space behind the person's home. When we approached it, we saw that there were several large cables which brought power to the community, and they were cut with a (reciprocating saw)," he added.

Power was restored in several neighbourhoods by 11 p.m. Monday night, although some locations in the Taylor Drive and 60 Street areas were still experiencing outages until 5:30 a.m Tuesday.

Another power outage Tuesday morning was impacting the north side.

As of 9:30 a.m., crews had not yet determined a cause and did not have an approximate time for restoring power.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the theft or power outages to call the non-emergency line at 403-406-2200.