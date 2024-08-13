EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Copper theft caused widespread power outages in Red Deer: RCMP

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Several neighbourhoods in Red Deer were left without power Monday night after a copper wire theft.

    The power outages occurred in the east and north neighbourhoods in the city at around 9 p.m., according to the city.

    “We cannot emphasize enough how dangerous stealing copper wire is as it often results in life threatening or life ending injuries for the thief,” said electrical distribution supervisor Vince Gibbons in a news release.

    “This also puts extra risk on our staff who work to restore power as quickly as possible, but with infrastructure that’s been tampered.”

    A public information officer with Alberta RCMP told CTV News Edmonton how a report from a community member led to police discovering the cause of the outages.

    "They heard a loud bang and it sounded like two people screaming outside," Const. Cory Riggs said.

    "Crews located an underground electrical pit that was open in a green space behind the person's home. When we approached it, we saw that there were several large cables which brought power to the community, and they were cut with a (reciprocating saw)," he added.

    Power was restored in several neighbourhoods by 11 p.m. Monday night, although some locations in the Taylor Drive and 60 Street areas were still experiencing outages until 5:30 a.m Tuesday.

    Another power outage Tuesday morning was impacting the north side.

    As of 9:30 a.m., crews had not yet determined a cause and did not have an approximate time for restoring power.

    Police are urging anyone with information regarding the theft or power outages to call the non-emergency line at 403-406-2200. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What we know so far about Kamala Harris' policy

    Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November.

    Toronto seeing 'spike' in mpox cases: officials

    Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread. In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News