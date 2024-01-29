Court dismisses appeal filed by trucker convicted of 2011 killing of Cindy Gladue
Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.
An Ontario truck driver who petitioned for a new trial after he was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of an Indigenous woman has had his appeal dismissed.
Bradley Barton was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue in 2021, nearly a decade after Gladue bled to death in the bathtub of an Edmonton hotel.
Gladue, 36, was a sex worker Barton hired for two nights while he was in Edmonton.
According to court documents, Gladue suffered an 11-centimetre wound to her vagina during sex that led to her death.
She also had four times the legal driving limit of alcohol in her system when she died on June 22, 2011.
A jury acquitted Barton of first-degree murder after a trial in 2015, a decision that led to calls for justice for Indigenous women in Canada after Gladue was referred to as a "native" and a "prostitute" throughout the trial.
The Crown appealed the verdict and the Alberta Court ordered a new trial, a decision that was later backed up by the Supreme Court of Canada.
People protest the 2015 acquittal of Bradley Barton in the death of Cindy Gladue.
2021 trial
Court documents show Barton used his laptop to make internet searches for vaginal ripping, tearing, and stretching on June 13, 2011.
On the second night the pair met, Barton performed an act on Gladue that caused her to bleed.
Barton testified there was a "bunch of blood" on his hand after the act, but he thought she was "on her period."
He told Gladue he was no longer interested in being with her and refused to pay her before falling asleep.
Barton said he found Gladue unresponsive the next morning in his bathtub, but did not call for help. He checked out of his hotel room, got a coffee, and met up with a coworker.
He later returned to the hotel, got another key for the room, and called 911.
During his trial, Barton claimed the sex was consensual.
When charging the jury, the judge instructed that any consent that Gladue may have given would have been voided if the accused intended to or recklessly caused serious bodily harm.
A jury convicted Barton of manslaughter and he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison.
He appealed the conviction on a number of grounds, including a claim that the judge had erred when he said Gladue's consent could not be withdrawn unless he had intended to cause bodily harm.
The appeal judge did not find any of Barton's grounds for appeal to be valid, and dismissed his appeal.
The Crown also appealed Barton's 2021 sentence, calling the prison term "demonstrably unfit" and asked for a 18-20 year sentence.
It's unclear if that appeal has been decided.
With files from The Canadian Press
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland. The allegations, which have not been proven in court, say the plot was developed on an encrypted messaging service called SkyECC.
Flair Airlines owes feds $67 million in unpaid taxes, prompting seizure order
Court documents show Flair Airlines owes the federal government $67.2 million in unpaid taxes, prompting the Canada Revenue Agency to obtain an order for the seizure and sale of the carrier's property.
B.C. helicopter crash death toll rises to 4 after ski guide dies
A New Zealand mountaineering expert injured in the heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., last week has died, bringing the death toll to four.
Prisoners in the U.S. are part of a hidden workforce linked to hundreds of popular food brands
A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.
They fell in love on vacation but went their separate ways. Four years later, she sent him an email: 'Remember me?'
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Ex-IRS contractor sentenced to 5 years for leaking Trump tax records
A former contractor for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service was sentenced by a judge on Monday to five years in prison on Monday for leaking the tax records of former U.S. president Donald Trump and thousands of other wealthy Americans to media organizations.
Fourth-place Canada to be awarded Olympic bronze after doping case disqualifies Russian figure skater
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was disqualified from the 2022 Olympics on Monday, almost two years after the teenager's doping case caused turmoil at the Beijing Games.
6 ServiceOntario locations to open in Staples stores this week
Six ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.
Canada to offer universities, colleges low-cost loans to build new student housing
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says post-secondary institutions will be able to apply for low-interest loans to build student housing starting this fall.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Southeast Calgary crash sends three people to hospital
One person suffered serious injuries in a crash in southeast Calgary on Monday.
-
Here's how Calgary's proposed residential rezoning plan would affect your property
The City of Calgary is looking for public input on its proposed rezoning plan that would see communities re-designated to allow for higher-density housing.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm start to Monday with overnight temperatures 14 to 20 degrees above average
Fifteen communities in Alberta set new record high temperatures on Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers announce full-day, rotating strikes
Teachers across Saskatchewan will walk off the job in a series of rotating one-day strikes.
-
'Sweat, tears and pizza': Sask. developers create fully functional video games in 48 hours
The process of game development normally takes a dedicated team and years of effort. However, participants at Game Jam Saskatoon defy convention by creating fully functional games in just 48 hours.
-
NEW
NEW 'Holy Grail': Unopened hockey card boxes found in Regina likely hold multiple Gretzky rookies
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies inside.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers announce full-day, rotating strikes
Teachers across Saskatchewan will walk off the job in a series of rotating one-day strikes.
-
NEW
NEW 'Holy Grail': Unopened hockey card boxes found in Regina likely hold multiple Gretzky rookies
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies inside.
-
Regina expanding traffic program following 170 vehicle-pedestrian collisions in 2023
Regina is expanding its red light safety program to include rolling right turns – in an effort to improve pedestrian safety and reduce right turn collisions.
Atlantic
-
Snowy start to the week in Nova Scotia, schools across the province closed
It's expected that snow will continue to fall in parts of Nova Scotia until Monday afternoon after a winter storm moved into the region Sunday night.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
-
Art Gallery of Nova Scotia to close until the spring for maintenance work
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in downtown Halifax will close its doors to the public on Thursday until the spring.
Toronto
-
6 ServiceOntario locations to open in Staples stores this week
Six ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.
-
Leon's plans to build 4,000 residential units in Toronto
Furniture retailer Leon’s says it is moving forward with plans to build thousands of residential units on land it owns in North York.
-
Former Toronto city councillor to run for Conservatives next election
Former Toronto city councillor Karen Stintz says she hopes to run for the Conservative Party of Canada in the next federal election.
Montreal
-
Driver flees on foot after 5 injured in Montreal hit-and-run
Montreal police are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run left five people injured.
-
Mayors have donated nearly $100,000 to CAQ election fund since 2021
Quebec mayors donated nearly $100,000 to the CAQ election fund between 2021 and 2023, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
This map shows all the construction sites in Montreal in real time
The City of Montreal has created a new interactive map to identify construction sites and obstacles on its territory -- in real time.
Ottawa
-
Katasa Group developer bails on pledged $300k donation to City of Ottawa
Gatineau-based developer Katasa Group says it no longer wants to donate the pledged $300,000 to Ottawa’s Capital Ward, citing concern over council's motives.
-
Ottawa needs 171 doctors immediately, here's what OMA wants the government to do
Ottawa is in need of 171 family doctors, which is putting pressure on Ontario's already strained healthcare system, according to the association representing the province's doctors.
-
Popular Ottawa donut shop strikes a deal on Dragons' Den
Holey Confections in Ottawa is being cast into a new kind of spotlight after an appearance on the television series Dragons Den.
Kitchener
-
6 ServiceOntario locations to open in Staples stores this week
Six ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.
-
Flair Airlines owes feds $67 million in unpaid taxes, prompting seizure order
Court documents show Flair Airlines owes the federal government $67.2 million in unpaid taxes, prompting the Canada Revenue Agency to obtain an order for the seizure and sale of the carrier's property.
-
Kitchener, Ont. man saves driver from burning car
A Kitchener, Ont. man is sharing his story about how he saved someone from a burning car on Highway 8.
Northern Ontario
-
Two popular Manitoulin Island music festivals cancelled
Two popular annual Manitoulin Island music festivals are being shut down, organizers announced Monday morning on social media.
-
As she enters hospice, singer gives 7-year-old son a gift to remember her by -- a final song
Singer Cat Janice is giving her 7-year-old son a gift to remember her by as she enters hospice — a final song. The 31-year-old Washington, D.C., singer was diagnosed with a rare malignant tumour called sarcoma in 2021.
-
Search continues for missing Sudbury city councillor
Sudbury police are looking for Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini who was reported missing Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 1:30 PM
LIVE AT 1:30 PM RCMP to release details on ‘major advancement’ in historical homicide
The RCMP’s major crime services is set to release information on a major advancement in a historical homicide.
-
'A heart of gold': Vigil held for Winnipeg restaurant owner killed in assault
Community members came together on Sunday night to mourn the loss of a Winnipeg restaurant owner who was killed in an assault last week.
-
Man dead following Winnipeg police response to 'domestic-related' incident
Winnipeg police have handed over an investigation to Manitoba's police watchdog after a man died in hospital a day after officers restrained him while responding to a domestic call in the city's Crestview neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
B.C. helicopter crash death toll rises to 4 after ski guide dies
A New Zealand mountaineering expert injured in the heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., last week has died, bringing the death toll to four.
-
Avalanche kills snowmobiler in northern B.C.
A snowmobiler is dead after an avalanche over the weekend in northeastern British Columbia.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland. The allegations, which have not been proven in court, say the plot was developed on an encrypted messaging service called SkyECC.
Vancouver Island
-
Avalanche kills snowmobiler in northern B.C.
A snowmobiler is dead after an avalanche over the weekend in northeastern British Columbia.
-
B.C. helicopter crash death toll rises to 4 after ski guide dies
A New Zealand mountaineering expert injured in the heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., last week has died, bringing the death toll to four.
-
B.C. premier apologizes after social media mistake on Holocaust Remembrance Day
British Columbia's premier has apologized after he says a member of his staff posted an incorrect message in social media posts linking to his statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.