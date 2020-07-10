Alberta reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total number of cases to 8,596.

There are 592 active cases across the province and 7,844 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

The province's death count fell by one on Friday, from 161 to 160. The number of COVID-19-related deaths fell from 18 to 17.

"One of the deaths reported at the Misericordia has been determined to not have COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death," a spokesman for the province told CTV News.

The city of Edmonton has now surpassed 1,000 total cases, with 1,001. Its number of active cases sits at 173.

More than 510,000 COVID-19 tests have now been completed in Alberta.