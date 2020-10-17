Advertisement
COVID-19 case confirmed at central Edmonton Shoppers Drug Mart
Published Saturday, October 17, 2020 11:19AM MDT
File photo.
EDMONTON -- A central Edmonton Loblaw employee is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.
The company says the employee tested positive on Oct. 16. They were last at work at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 8065 104 St. on Oct. 13
Earlier this week, two south Edmonton Loblaw employees tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday Alberta reported 332 cases of COVID-19.