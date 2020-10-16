EDMONTON -- Two Edmonton Loblaw employees are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

The company says the first of the two tested positive on Oct. 14. They were last at work at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 6290 199 Street on Oct. 4.

Another employee was diagnosed on Oct. 15. They were last at work at the Superstore at 9711 23 Avenue on Oct. 1.

The same day, Alberta reported more than 200 cases of COVID-19 for the eighth consecutive day.

Edmonton’s health zone had nearly 1,500 active cases of the disease as of Thursday, nearly doubling Calgary in infections.

The higher numbers have prompted officials to plead with the public to remain vigilant in following public health precautions, and City of Edmonton officials to introduce tighter, albeit voluntary, restrictions.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide a provincial pandemic update on Friday.

Watch her remarks live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m. MT.