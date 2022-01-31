COVID-19 in Alberta: 35 weekend deaths as hospitalizations remain high

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Trudeau said he feels well and 'has no symptoms,' and will continue to work remotely this week, following public health guidance. A second of his three children is now also positive, he said.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island