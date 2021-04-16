EDMONTON -- Alberta reported more than a thousand new cases of COVID-19 for the tenth straight day on Friday.

Cases grew by 1,616 while actives increased to 16,759, the highest point since Christmas Eve.

Hospitalizations remained about 400 for a fourth straight day with 423 Albertans received care for COVID-19, including 93 in intensive care units.

The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 2,034 after the province reported no new deaths.

Variant cases continued to drive new infections in Alberta with 898 new variant cases reported Friday. Variants have represented a majority of the province's active cases since April 11.

Alberta surpassed the one million mark in vaccines administered earlier this week, and now have given out 1,082,391 as of the end of Thursday.

That number includes more than 210,000 second doses.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will return for an in-person update next week.