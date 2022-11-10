COVID-19 in Alberta: Nearly 1,100 people in hospital

Alberta reported 46 new deaths in its weekly COVID-19 data update on Wednesday.

Of those deaths, 18 were attributed to this week, while the other 28 were retroactively added between Sept.13 and Oct. 31.

The provincial death toll now sits at 5,093.

The province currently has 1,090 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 36 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.

Last week’s hospital numbers increased from 1,109 to 1,136 since the last update, meaning hospitalizations have decreased by 46.

The data provided by Alberta Health shows that hospitalizations increased seven weeks in a row in the period between Aug. 30 and Oct. 18, but declined for the last two weeks.

The number of patients in Alberta ICUs has increased by 10 in a seven-day period.

Alberta Health counted 1,408 new COVID-19 cases in 9,289 PCR tests. That is an increase of 132 cases, and more than 1,000 more tests conducted than the week prior.

The number of new cases is likely much higher because of testing limitations and since the province doesn't count positive results from rapid tests.

HOW DOES IT COMPARE

On Nov. 7, 2021, there were 614 Albertans hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to 184 in 2020. This year, there are 1,090 patients in hospital with the virus.

In 2021 there were 127 people in intensive care, whereas 2020 had 35. According to the latest data, Alberta has 36 people in ICUs.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 7, 2021, 1,947 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 compared to 1,775 in 2022.

Alberta Health data is routinely updated for accuracy and to account for reporting delays and could change by next week's update.

The next data update is scheduled for Wednesday. Nov. 16.