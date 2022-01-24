COVID-19 in Alberta today

According to the latest data, Alberta has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

On Friday, there were 1,191 people in hospital, including 107 ICU patients.

Also on Friday, the province reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 3,500 new cases. There are now more than 61,000 known active cases in the province, however, Alberta's chief medical officer of health estimates the true case count is more than 10 times than indicated by PCR results.

Alberta has now administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 73.5 per cent having had two shots.

More than 30 per cent of Albertans have also received a third dose.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but are many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19 including hospitalization or death.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday and will include weekend data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

A convoy is headed to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to protest Canada's vaccine requirements of transport drivers who cross its shared U.S. border. A segment was supposed to have passed through the Edmonton-area Sunday night, while another leg will leave Calgary Monday morning.The Canadian Trucking Alliance has condemned the protest, and says the majority of its members are vaccinated.

Alberta is making more room for COVID-19 patients with a new ward in the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmontonand two "pandemic response units" at the Kaye Edmonton Clinic and Calgary's South Health Campus.