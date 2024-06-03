Q&A: How to use e-scooters safely in Edmonton, according to the city

Bird and Lime e-scooters were deployed around Edmonton last week and ridership has taken off, but the rules of the road may have gotten blurred for drivers due to the rise of cyclists, e-scooter riders and even skateboarders around town.

CTV News Edmonton spoke with Jenny Albers, Edmonton's general supervisor of planning and permitting, regarding the rise of non-automobile transportation and the basics on road safety when commuting alongside e-scooter riders or cyclists.

Q: What are the rules of the road for e-scooters, bikes and skateboards?

Albers: If you're using a shared e-scooter or an e-bike with Bird Canada or Lime, it's similar to a bicycle. You're able to use the bike lanes that share pathways. However, you can only go on streets of up to 50 kilometers an hour or less. Our e-scooters and e-bikes only go up to 20 kilometers an hour.

Q: Would you prefer them to use bike lanes over the sidewalks for e-scooters?

Albers: Shared e-scooters and bikes cannot drive on the sidewalk. We've seen that over the past couple of years. We're really trying to prompt riders to go to the bike lane or onto the street if a bike lane is not available.

Q: Is there a ticket if you drive on the sidewalk with an e-scooter?

Albers: We are working on an education first module, so not enforcement on that end.

Q: How does it go with the right of way when you're on the road as an e-scooter or on an e-bike?

Albers: You are able to bike or ride your scooter on the road. Vehicles should be passing with one metre(of space) when passing around you. Make sure to sort of stay to the right, make sure to use your hand signals… If you're passing in a shared pathway or bike lane, make sure you ring your bell as well as passing pedestrians or other cyclists.

Q: Did you see an increase in the e-scooter, e-bike collisions or accidents?

Albers: Not on the collision side. (However) we have very high user rates in Edmonton. Last year, it was about 22 per cent of the Edmonton population that actually created an account on Lime or Bird. We've had 2,800 downloads on the first couple of days (since deploying the e-scooters).

We really encourage individuals to be safe when riding and a big one is (wearing) a helmet, too. On shared e-scooters, helmets are optional – for sharing e-bikes they are mandatory.

Q: Is it illegal to have a personal e-scooter, or are we only allowed to use the ones provided by the city?

Albers: Personal e-bikes can be ridden on bike lanes… (as for the province) personal e-scooters are illegal. So technically, they can't be ridden on city streets… We have permission from the province to have shared e-scooters, but just not personal e-scooters.

Q: Are there any other additional tips on how people can stay safe on e-scooters and e-bikes?

Albers: I would plan your route. You can look on the Bird Canada app on where you can find (available e-scooters). I would check our "YEG Discover" map because that shows where the bike lanes are.

Q: With the playoffs, there are probably some people that are drinking while on the e-scooter. Can you share your thoughts?

Albers: You cannot be intoxicated or drink when using a shared e-scooter or e-bike. The apps have some (skill-testing) questions that ensure you aren't intoxicated before riding. It's not the best option to (ride while intoxicated).

According to Albers, e-scooter riders – especially new riders – tend to ride on the sidewalk because riders find it safer than riding on the road. She added that it's all part of educating the masses with the systems in place.

Bird Canada and Lime signed a three-year deal with the city to provide e-scooters for the next three years

The City of Edmonton released an infographic outlining the do's and don'ts of riding e-scooters and e-bikes in the city. More in-depth information can be found on their website.