This is where and when the Oilers will play the Panthers for the Stanley Cup

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup.

This is when and where the games will take place. All times are MT.

Game1: Saturday, June 8 @ 6 p.m. in Florida

Game 2: Monday, June 10 @ 6 p.m. in Florida

Game 3: Thursday, June 13 @ 6 p.m. in Edmonton

Game 4: Saturday, June 15 @ 6 p.m. in Edmonton

Game 5: Tuesday, June 18 @ 6 p.m in Florida

Game 6: Friday, June 21 @ 6 p.m. in Edmonton

Game 7: Sunday, June 23 @ 6 p.m. in Florida

Home game tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon.