This is where and when the Oilers will play the Panthers for the Stanley Cup

Rogers Place in Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton)
The Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup.

This is when and where the games will take place. All times are MT.

  • Game1: Saturday, June 8 @ 6 p.m. in Florida
  • Game 2: Monday, June 10 @ 6 p.m. in Florida
  • Game 3: Thursday, June 13 @ 6 p.m. in Edmonton
  • Game 4: Saturday, June 15 @ 6 p.m. in Edmonton
  • Game 5: Tuesday, June 18 @ 6 p.m in Florida
  • Game 6: Friday, June 21 @ 6 p.m. in Edmonton
  • Game 7: Sunday, June 23 @ 6 p.m. in Florida

Home game tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon.

