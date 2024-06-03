This is where and when the Oilers will play the Panthers for the Stanley Cup
The Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup.
This is when and where the games will take place. All times are MT.
- Game1: Saturday, June 8 @ 6 p.m. in Florida
- Game 2: Monday, June 10 @ 6 p.m. in Florida
- Game 3: Thursday, June 13 @ 6 p.m. in Edmonton
- Game 4: Saturday, June 15 @ 6 p.m. in Edmonton
- Game 5: Tuesday, June 18 @ 6 p.m in Florida
- Game 6: Friday, June 21 @ 6 p.m. in Edmonton
- Game 7: Sunday, June 23 @ 6 p.m. in Florida
Home game tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon.
