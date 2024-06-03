Oilers back in Cup final, and fans from Arctic Circle to Philippines celebrate
The Edmonton Oilers are back in the Stanley Cup final in a celebration reaching north of the Arctic Circle and drawing in fans from as far away as the Philippines.
On Monday morning, Oilers fans sloughed off grey clouds and rain to pack the team store at downtown Rogers Place.
They bought jerseys, hats, T-shirts and anything else emblazoned with the team logo -- an encircled oil drop crowning the drippy, gooey team nickname.
Reece Santos had his eye on a Dylan Holloway jersey.
His love of hockey came from his dad, who came to Canada at age six from the Philippines and fell in love with the Oilers in the glory days of the 1980s.
"My whole family plays hockey, I coach hockey now, so it's been a big part of my life,” Santos said.
Calgary resident Gil Spanglet came up with nine-year-old daughter Olivia to watch the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars Sunday night to clinch the Cup berth, then stayed to buy some merchandise Monday but ran into a lot of sold-out items.
Olivia got a hat. Her favourite player is Connor McDavid.
“I was (Olivia’s) age last time they won the Stanley Cup, so history repeats itself, maybe," Spanglet said.
Thousands of fans jammed the downtown outside Rogers Place Sunday night to honk horns, cheer, wave glittery orange pompoms, and chant “We want the Cup!” after the Oilers punched their ticket to the NHL final against the Florida Panthers.
At the same time, Oilers fans celebrated under the midnight sun with a cavalcade of 50 or more cars, trucks and ATVs driving up and down the gravel streets of Inuvik in the Northwest Territories, honking horns, leaning out of windows, cheering, waving flags and having a good time.
"Some people had to stop at intersections and wait for the convoy to pass, then just jumped in," said parade organizer Donovan Arey.
It’s the Oilers’ first trip back to the Stanley Cup final since losing in a heartbreaking seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.
The Oilers were Canada’s last hockey dynasty, winning four Cups in the 1980s followed by a fifth in 1990.
Edmonton has been in party mode since late April, when the Oilers overwhelmed the Los Angeles Kings in five games, then broke the hearts of the Vancouver Canucks in seven before eclipsing the Stars in six.
On game nights, thousands watch and celebrate outside the arena in the “Moss Pit” -- a play on mosh pit and a heartfelt stick tap to the memory of former Oilers equipment assistant Joey Moss, who died in 2020 at age 57.
An unscientific street poll of Oilers jerseys indicates fans favour the blue and orange ones with few going in for the road whites. Most sport the prime numbers of the team’s alpha players: 97 (McDavid) and 29 (Leon Draisaitl).
The community has come to embrace "La Bamba," a Mexican folk song that was a hit for Ritchie Valens in 1958 and had a resurgence in 1987 when released by the band Los Lobos.
It’s played after every victory at Rogers Place and has sentimental roots going back to the 1980s as a favorite for Moss.
More recently, "Play La Bamba, baby!" became the catchphrase of the late Ben Stelter, a six-year-old Oilers superfan whose enthusiasm and support became an inspiration to star players such as McDavid.
Stelter died in 2022 after a battle with cancer.
Stand on a street corner these days anywhere in Edmonton and in a few minutes a car will whiz by bearing a tiny flag with the Oilers logo snap-snapping in the breeze, struggling mightily to stay affixed to its plastic mast.
Game nights see a panoply of fans in jerseys at watering holes while savvy shoppers use those times to breeze through empty aisles at stores.
The orange and blue are bleeding into politics.
In Regina on Monday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe issued a statement to renew his undying support for the team he has cheered for since it entered the NHL in 1979.
In Ottawa, Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault was front and centre in question period in a blue Oilers jersey and lapel pin.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is now 2-for-2 on hockey playoff bets with counterparts in B.C. and Texas.
In early May, Smith brought the Oilers' mascot, Hunter, into the legislative assembly, where the costumed lynx sparked a “Let's go Oilers!” chant from elected members on both sides of the aisle.
Candidates vying for the leadership of the Opposition New Democrats have turned to hockey talk to create a political wedge. At a debate in Edmonton on Sunday, local MLA Sarah Hoffman asked her rivals which Oilers jersey they would be wearing, a challenge to fellow candidate Naheed Nenshi, the former mayor of Calgary.
Game 1 goes Saturday, and all that stands between the Oilers and a sixth Cup is a clowder of angry Cats who play in an arena in Sunrise, north of Miami on the edge of the Everglades.
The last time the Oilers won the Cup, the Florida Panthers did not yet exist.
Danny Mendes was just a kid back then, but now he’s 47. He came from Vernon, B.C., on Sunday with a friend to watch the clinching game.
He remembers watching Oilers greats like Wayne Gretzky practising on the ice at West Edmonton Mall.
“I didn't even know who all these guys were. They signed something for me. I think I threw it away. Can you imagine what that's worth?" Mendes said.
“I love the Oilers,” he said. “I don’t miss a game.
“This is where my heart is.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.
-- with files from Lisa Johnson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee
Some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, says a report released Monday, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's one of the main reasons, according to an immigration expert
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Pharmacare bill passes in the House of Commons, heads to the Senate
The Liberals' pharmacare bill is headed to the Senate after passing third reading in the House of Commons.
Forest bathing: What it is and why some Alberta doctors recommend it
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
Poilievre disagrees with Conservative MP who opposes same-sex marriage, vows to uphold
Facing scrutiny over comments one of his MPs made, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he become prime minister, he will uphold same sex marriage rights, 'full stop.'
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Man and woman assaulted during private vehicle sale meet-up
Two people were assaulted while trying to sell their vehicle privately over the weekend in the community of Carrington.
-
Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder up for parole in less than a decade
A 41-year-old Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder will be eligible for parole after the minimum amount of time.
-
Former Wildrose, UCP politician Derek Fildebrandt charged with uttering threats
Former conservative politician and current Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt has been criminally charged with uttering threats after an incident that occurred outside his home this spring.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge turns the taps back on at four public drinking stations across city
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
-
Summer roadwork underway in Lethbridge
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
-
Brooks wins Rocky Mountain Challenge, defeating Surrey 4-1
The Brooks Bandits added a new title to their list Saturday night when they defeated the Surrey Eagles 4-1 to claim the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Saskatoon
-
New assault allegations emerge against staff member at Sask. private Christian school
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
-
Saskatoon man killed in stabbing outside Esso gas station
Saskatoon police are investigating after a stabbing outside the Esso gas station on 22nd Street turned fatal early Monday morning.
-
Saskatoon impounded thousands of vehicles for outstanding parking tickets last year
Thousands of vehicles were towed away in Saskatoon last year after their owners failed to pay city parking tickets.
Regina
-
Regina police now investigating city's second homicide of 2024
An investigation into the death of a Regina man over the weekend has been elevated to a homicide investigation, according to police.
-
Swift Current RCMP investigating fatal Highway 1 crash
Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed that a previously reported "serious collision" near Swift Current has resulted in a death.
-
New assault allegations emerge against staff member at Sask. private Christian school
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team investigating suspicious death in Chilliwack
Homicide investigators were called to Chilliwack over the weekend to investigate a suspicious death.
-
'What in the name of Luongo was I thinking': Eby makes good on playoffs bet with Smith
It goes without saying that one should always honour their bets, especially when national pride is on the line.
-
B.C. man arrested after trying to pull driver from vehicle in impaired road rage incident: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested a 31-year-old man Friday after he reportedly struck another vehicle and then assaulted the driver in what police allege was an alcohol-impaired road rage incident.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man arrested after trying to pull driver from vehicle in impaired road rage incident: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested a 31-year-old man Friday after he reportedly struck another vehicle and then assaulted the driver in what police allege was an alcohol-impaired road rage incident.
-
Cyberattack on B.C. government may have compromised 'sensitive personal information': officials
A recent cyberattack on the B.C. government may have compromised the personal information of 19 employees, according to officials.
-
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Toronto
-
SIU investigating after man critically injured in police-involved shooting in Scarborough
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was critically injured in shooting involving a Toronto police officer in Scarborough on Monday.
-
1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting outside Rexdale high school: police
One of the five people shot outside a Rexdale high school late Sunday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
-
Fan steps in to caddie for pro golfer at Canadian Open in Hamilton
Paul Emerson only planned on watching the RBC Canadian Open from the gallery this weekend in Hamilton, but ended up caddying for one of the pros.
Montreal
-
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
-
Almost two-thirds of Montrealers feel city is less safe than 5 years ago: survey
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER June starts off sunny and warm, but rain sweeping in at the end of the week
Montreal holds onto high pressure for the beginning of the first week of June.
Atlantic
-
Soaring cost of air travel not keeping passengers grounded
The International Air Transport Association says the cost of a plane ticket is expected to keep soaring due to a number of factors, including inflation, jet fuel costs, and pressure to decarbonize.
-
'Suspicious' fire under investigation after N.S. home, vehicles damaged
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed a home and damaged several vehicles on Sunday morning.
-
'Not worth the risk': Truro police say train hit car after man tried to drive around safety arms
Police in Truro, N.S., say a freight train collided with a car in the town Saturday night.
Winnipeg
-
Credibility of psychiatrist heard in Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer
Lawyers at the Winnipeg trial of an admitted serial killer are discussing whether a forensic psychiatrist, author and YouTuber can provide expert testimony.
-
'We are sorry': University of Manitoba apologizes for keeping Indigenous remains
The president of the University of Manitoba offered an apology to Indigenous communities Monday for the hurt the university has caused by keeping Indigenous remains.
-
Manitoba cabinet minister received government contract, faces disclosure questions
A Manitoba cabinet minister is being accused of hiding the fact he has a contract with the provincial government.
Ottawa
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being pulled from water at Britannia Beach
Ottawa paramedics say a child is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach Monday afternoon.
-
Community housing organization in Ottawa giving 20 women refugees a fresh start
Twenty women refugees have found a new start in Ottawa thanks to the help of a community housing organization.
-
MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee
Some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, says a report released Monday, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
Northern Ontario
-
Attempted murder charge after Sudbury driver tries to run over victims with a car three times
A 23-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with attempted murder after someone in a vehicle made multiple attempts to run over two people on Kathleen Street.
-
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
-
'Unimaginable tragedy': Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
Barrie
-
Seadoo incident claims life of man, 23, in Muskoka
A young man died over the weekend after falling into the water while riding a seadoo in Muskoka.
-
Woman faces impaired driving charge after crashing into Barrie house, forcing evacuation
A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.
-
Toronto woman takes home $287K with RVH Auxiliary 50/50
Toronto resident Sonia Beharry is the latest Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary 50/50 draw winner, taking home $287,055.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Guilty plea from man who stabbed three at University of Waterloo
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man charged with a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo in June 2023, has pled guilty to four charges.
-
National Bank of Canada seizes Ont. woman’s car by mistake
A university student woke up one morning to find her car had been towed away without warning. She finally got answers - just not the ones she expected.
-
Former Stratford business owner pleads guilty to one charge
Kevin Larson, the former owner of The Hub restaurant, entered a guilty plea to one charge in a Stratford Ont. court Monday.
London
-
'If we can’t maintain property standards, our city is lost': Encampment crackdown in OEV
Crews removed homeless encampments straddling Dundas Street in the Old East Village Monday morning.
-
Controversy surrounding accused at field dog event years before shooting death
A court in St. Thomas heard that Boris Panovski’s name was dropped from a champion field dog by the victim years before his shooting death.
-
Ontario Health Coalition holding public hearings on ER closures
Ontario has seen more than 1,200 temporary closures of emergency departments and other hospital services over the past year, according to the Ontario Health Coalition.
Windsor
-
'It's a really sad day': Demolition begins in Wheatley
The jaws of a machine devoured the side of the Wheatley Legion Branch 324 building as demolition began Monday morning.
-
Cross-border workers in Windsor concerned over potential border strike
While there were no delays at Windsor's international land border crossings Monday, that might not be the case later this week.
-
Crews battle house fire on Campbell Avenue
A fire on Campbell Avenue in Windsor is under investigation.