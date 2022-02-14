COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta had more than 1,560 COVID-19 hospital patients on Friday, including 127 patients in intensive care units.

The most recent data also saw deaths increase by 23 to a total of 3,741.

There are now more than 24,000 known active cases in Alberta after 1,400 new cases were confirmed Friday. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual number of cases is likely many times higher.

Alberta has now administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.7 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 75.2 per cent having had two shots.

More than a third of Albertans, 34.4 per cent, have now also received a third dose. And, more than 258,000 doses have been administered to children aged between five and 11 years old.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19 including hospitalization or death.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday afternoon and will include weekend data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Requirements for elementary-through-high school students to wear masks ended Monday at midnight. Alberta's education minister said youth have “followed the rules diligently and now they deserve the chance just to be kids.” The decision has been criticized by the Alberta Teachers' Association, some doctors, and theCanadian Paediatric Society.

In anticipation of the Monday change, some protesters demonstrated in front of Premier Jason Kenney's Calgary office on Saturday.

A group of counter protesters to anti-mandate protesters at the legislature on Saturday believes police response to their group was "disproportionate" compared to the convoyers.

At the Coutts, Alta., border crossing, traffic remained blocked to commercial traffic on Sunday, despite RCMP taking action to clear sympathetic protesters in B.C. and Ontario.

Edmonton will not implement its own form of the Restrictions Exemption Program, partly, the city manager says, because, "We believe the REP offers more of a perception of safety than actual enhanced safety for Edmontonians."