COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney, Copping to give update with Hinshaw

EDMONTON -

Alberta currently has some 5,300 active COVID-19 cases, including more than 460 who have been hospitalized.

Of those in hospital, 98 are in ICUs.

The province reported 1,125 new cases over the weekend, as well as six deaths. The total number of Albertans who died from COVID-19 was 3,217, as of Monday.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

More than three-quarters of all Albertans, 75.2 per cent, have had at least a first dose. And, 70.7 per cent of the entire population have had a second dose.

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping will join Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw Tuesday afternoon for a COVID-19 update. Watch it live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The officials are expected to detail how Alberta plans to vaccinate the newest age group eligible, children aged five to 11. Hinshaw said on Monday Alberta Health was still "finalizing details."

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Advocates are calling for more mental health support and harm-reduction resources for the opioid crisis, which has worsened over the pandemic. Accidental overdoses in Alberta increased by 88 per cent between April 2020 and March 2021.