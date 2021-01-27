EDMONTON -- Although more than 11,000 Albertans have been fully immunized for COVID-19 and infections and hospitalizations rates are falling, officials are warning the province's health care system is still stressed.

In total, the province has administered more than 101,000 shots since December, Alberta's chief medical officer of health said Wednesday.

That afternoon, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 459 new cases of COVID-19. On Tuesday, labs had conducted some 12,800 tests, leaving Alberta with a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent.

Hospitalizations, too, have dropped – although Hinshaw noted not enough to significantly reduce the strain on Alberta's health care system or justify easing restrictions.

On Dec. 30, Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 943 people. Of those, 155 were in ICUs.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw said, 604 Albertans were in hospitals with the disease, 110 of whom were in intensive care units.

"This is encouraging news, and a signal that we are making meaningful progress," she commented.

However, she added, the most recent numbers are not significantly different from the number of people who were hospitalized weeks before the peak on Dec. 4.

"The health system is still feeling this strain today, which impacts anyone who needs care, regardless of whether it is because of COVID or any other reason."

There are 8,203 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

To date, more than 112,500 Albertans have recovered from the disease.

With the addition of 12 more deaths on Wednesday, the province's death tally rose to 1,599.

More than 10,000 Albertans have been fully immunized for COVID-19 with two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

In total, the province has administered over 100,000 shots since December, Alberta's health minister said Wednesday.

Officials are calling immunization a key component of Alberta's ability to prepare for any spread of two COVID-19 variants that have been found there already.

According to the latest data, reported at the beginning of the week, Alberta labs have confirmed 25 cases of the B.1.1.7 and 501Y-V2 strains first identified in the U.K. and South Africa. All but one have been linked to international travel.

While Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said contact tracers continue to investigate the case, there is no known travel source yet. However, she also said there has been limited household transmission and teams have found no evidence it has been spread beyond the home.

Hinshaw gave the update Tuesday, reporting also 366 new cases and a provincial positivity rate of 4.4 per cent.

There are 8,652 active cases in the province.

Hinshaw is scheduled to speak alone at Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing. Tune in to at 3:30 p.m. MST on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Currently, 626 Albertans are in hospitals across the province with the disease. Of these, 108 are in ICUs.

Since its first case in March 2020, the province has counted nearly 1,600 deaths, and more than 121,900 cases.