EDMONTON -- Alberta is expanding its capacity to test for COVID-19 variants as those cases tick up and officials believe one of the new strains was spread in community.

Twenty cases of the variant first found in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7) and five cases of the variant first identified in South Africa had been identified in the province as of Monday.

All but one case of the B.1.1.7 variant have been linked to international travel, Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer announced that afternoon.

"This means that it may have entered the broader community. So let me be blunt: this, now, is very concerning," Minister Tyler Shandro told Albertans.

Evidence suggests the strains are between 30 and 50 per cent more infectious, but can still be targeted with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Canada has been distributing.

However, Shandro said, the government is taking action to address the potential for the variants to drastically bump up infections, hospitalizations and deaths in Alberta. The lab system is working to fully genetic sequence 400 samples, up from 100, per week by next week to identify any mutations. It's also increasing its rapid screening for mutations to 300 samples per day within a week. And, effective immediately, those who come into Canada at Alberta's border crossing will no longer be able to leave isolation after a first negative test. Instead, they will be ordered to quarantine until testing negative a second time.

Shandro also called the variants a "serious threat and complicating factor when it comes to relaxing restrictions."

He said without any public health measures, if the variants were to spread freely, Alberta's cases and hospitalizations could triple within six to eight weeks. In a projection where Alberta started with 250 total cases – and, again, no public health orders – daily case counts could rise to more than 10,000 within six weeks and hospitalizations could increase to 3,600 within eight weeks.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 362 new cases on Monday, found in 7,200 tests performed the previous day. Alberta's positivity rate sits at five per cent. Twenty-five more deaths were linked to COVID-19.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro will join Alberta's pandemic update Monday.

He and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. MST.

On Sunday, the province saw its active case count drop for the eighth straight day to 9,511.

Hospitalizations have also continued to decrease; there are 652 Albertans in hospital with the disease, 111 of whom are in ICUs.

Since confirming its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, Alberta has counted nearly 121,000 cases and almost 110,000 recoveries.

As of Saturday, more than 99,000 vaccines had been administered, although the province was beginning to reprioritize second-dose appointments and postponing some bookings as it experienced supply delays.