EDMONTON -- Alberta confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the province's total to 8,259.

As of Friday, 155 Albertans have died due to COVID-19 while 7,532 have recovered.

The city of Edmonton saw its case count increase by 16, with the city now home to 211 active and 677 recovered cases.

The city of Calgary's totals sit at 4,448 total cases, 186 active cases, 4,157 recoveries and 105 deaths.

More than 465,000 Albertans have been tested for COVID-19.