Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
COVID-19 update: Alberta confirms 57 new cases on Friday
Published Friday, July 3, 2020 3:38PM MDT Last Updated Friday, July 3, 2020 3:40PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the province's total to 8,259.
As of Friday, 155 Albertans have died due to COVID-19 while 7,532 have recovered.
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
The city of Edmonton saw its case count increase by 16, with the city now home to 211 active and 677 recovered cases.
The city of Calgary's totals sit at 4,448 total cases, 186 active cases, 4,157 recoveries and 105 deaths.
More than 465,000 Albertans have been tested for COVID-19.
RELATED IMAGES