EDMONTON -- A coyote attempted to take care of some Christmas shopping in a Shoppers Drug Mart in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Wednesday.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the Shoppers in the Prairie Mall.

The coyote managed to get in through the automatic doors and spent about an hour shopping before Alberta Fish and Wildlife arrived to give it a ride home.

Staff didn’t have to close the store, but did manage to block the coyote in the boutique area until wildlife officers arrived.

No one was injured, and no damage was done to the store.