EDMONTON -- Law enforcement in Fort McMurray made a seizure of crack cocaine and cash on Jan. 22 totalling $43,000.

Yimag Abdi-Ahmed, 29, was charged with:

possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;

production of a controlled substance;

possession of proceeds of crime; and

failure to comply with release conditions.

ALERT, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, found 133 grams of crack cocaine and $30,000 in cash while executing a search on Abdi-Ahmed’s downtown home.

“Crack cocaine is a harmful, highly addictive substance and really pulls down a community. ALERT carried out a short investigation and was able to make quick work of this drug dealer,” said Insp. Sean Boser.

Abdi-Ahmed was charged in a separate investigation in 2019 for similar drug offences and remains in custody.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity are being asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).