EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Crash closes Mill Woods Road and 23 Avenue on Friday

    An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A serious crash closed a section of Mill Woods Road near 23 Avenue late Friday morning.

    Around 11:50, police said Mill Woods Road was closed north and southbound, as well as 23 Avenue westbound.

    Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other information was given about the crash.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News