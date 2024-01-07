Crash involves truck, car and tree in Inglewood Sunday

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash in north central Edmonton neighbourhood Sunday.

Around 5:30 p.m. several police officers and the Major Collisions Unit could be seen in the area of 124 Street and 117 Avenue.

A truck appeared to have hit a building and a car had crashed into a tree nearby. The car was heavily damaged.

Several barricades were set up in the area and traffic was restricted.

There were no paramedics on scene.

Edmonton police have not released any details on what happened.