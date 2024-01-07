EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Crash involves truck, car and tree in Inglewood Sunday

    A car could be seen crashed into a tree near apartments on 124 Street and 117 Avenue on Jan. 7. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) A car could be seen crashed into a tree near apartments on 124 Street and 117 Avenue on Jan. 7. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

    At least two vehicles were involved in a crash in north central Edmonton neighbourhood Sunday.

    Around 5:30 p.m. several police officers and the Major Collisions Unit could be seen in the area of 124 Street and 117 Avenue.

    A truck appeared to have hit a building and a car had crashed into a tree nearby. The car was heavily damaged.

    Several barricades were set up in the area and traffic was restricted.

    There were no paramedics on scene.

    Edmonton police have not released any details on what happened. 

