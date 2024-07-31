Blue-green algae found in Pigeon Lake, Half Moon Lake

Alberta Health Services is advising visitors and residents of Pigeon Lake and Half Moon Lake to take precautions because of blue-green algae blooms.

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, occurs naturally in hot, calm weather.

It looks like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of water, can be a variety of colours, and smell musty or grassy.

Visitors and anyone who lives near the lakes should avoid:

Contact with any algae blooms;

Swimming or wading in areas where algae is visible (this goes for pets, too);

Feeding whole fish or fish trimmings from the lake to pets;

And, consider limiting human consumption of fish and fish trimmings from the lake, as fish can store toxins in their liver.

AHS said fish fillets would be safe to eat.

Boiling water will not kill cyanobacteria in it.

Anyone who does come into contact with algae blooms should wash immediately.

Blue-green algae can cause skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

AHS said water where blooms are not visible can still be used recreationally even while the advisory is in place.