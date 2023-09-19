Edmonton

    • Crash southeast of Rocky Mountain House on Highway 11 leaves one dead

    Alberta RCMP, RCMP

    One person is dead following a collision Tuesday between a pickup truck and a semi tractor-trailer near Rocky Mountain House.

    RCMP said Tuesday evening in a media release the collision occurred on Highway 11 at the intersection with Range Road 61, about 10 kilometres southeast of the central Alberta town.

    Investigators are at the scene of the crash and traffic will be rerouted for several hours, the release said. RCMP say they have no immediate details about the crash or its victim, including gender and whether the deceased was the driver or the passenger.

    Rocky Mountain House is 162 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News