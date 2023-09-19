Crash southeast of Rocky Mountain House on Highway 11 leaves one dead

One person is dead following a collision Tuesday between a pickup truck and a semi tractor-trailer near Rocky Mountain House.

RCMP said Tuesday evening in a media release the collision occurred on Highway 11 at the intersection with Range Road 61, about 10 kilometres southeast of the central Alberta town.

Investigators are at the scene of the crash and traffic will be rerouted for several hours, the release said. RCMP say they have no immediate details about the crash or its victim, including gender and whether the deceased was the driver or the passenger.

Rocky Mountain House is 162 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.