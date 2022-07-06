Crashed car campaign looks to raise awareness for impaired driving
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are asking people to look at the consequences of impaired driving.
The organization began its crashed car initiative on Wednesday - placing a bashed and battered upside down car outside of Blackjacks Roadhouse in Nisku. MADD hopes the visual reminder will raise awareness on the dangers of impaired driving.
“It's an exceptional visual reminder that this thing is still happening, it’s not going away,” said Allison Tatham, MADD Edmonton president. “We need to keep pushing that message so that people understand the impacts of impaired driving not only for them but for the people they love.”
The Edmonton Police Service reported 545 impaired driving incidents in 2021. And the City of Edmonton’s Vision Zero annual report shows 21 crashes related to impaired driving that resulted in serious injury and death.
The crashed car will move around the city until September - in an attempt to remind drivers and passengers not to ride with impaired drivers, plan ahead when drinking or using drugs, and never get behind the wheel impaired.
If you see an impaired driver, call 911.
