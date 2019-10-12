Crews battle blaze on rural property west of Edmonton
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 9:30PM MDT
EDMONTON-- Fire crews were battling a fire on a rural property outside of Stony Plain Saturday evening.
It’s believed the blaze started in an outbuilding and spread to the garage, an official at the scene said.
However crews managed to stop the fire before it could spread further.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.