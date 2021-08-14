EDMONTON -- A wildfire burning west of Edmonton in Parkland County remains out of control as crews close in on containment.

Jody Hancock, emergency operations centre manager for Parkland County, said the fire was initially discovered by fire crews around 2 p.m. Friday as they were working nearby on the Tomahawk wildfire that started back in May.

“They recognized the plume of smoke and came out to investigate,” Hancock said. The new fire was about five miles from the site of where the Tomahawk fire is currently smouldering.

That wildfire is in the Jack Pine Forest Reserve, approximately one kilometre south of Township Road 522 and Range Road 63.

NEW WILDFIRE ALERT:

There is a new active wildfire in the area of Twp Rd 522 and Rge Rd 63. The fire is burning in a southeastern direction. Fire Services are on scene.



Avoid the area. If you live in the area, be prepared for possible evacuation. #abwildfire #parklandcounty pic.twitter.com/2fbVdFLbK2 — Parkland County (@ParklandCounty) August 14, 2021

“It is in a densely wooded area so it’s very difficult for crews to come in and attack this fire,” he added.

“We are bringing in air support to help assist with the fire.”

It is estimated to be at 10 to 12 hectares in size. Officials with the county say it is approximately 50 per cent contained.

According to Hancock, there are no evacuations currently in place but there are two residences that are near the vicinity of the fire.

Hancock described how bulldozers are plowing areas around the fire to create a containment barrier.

Josee St-Onge, Alberta Wildfire provincial information officer, told CTV News Edmonton that one helicopter is currently aiding the 30 firefighters on the ground.

“We are providing one helicopter for aerial support doing bucketing operations, so dropping water on the wildfire,” St-Onge said. “We also have one crew of eight firefighters that are helping fight the wildfire on the ground.”

A helicopter drops buckets of water on the wildfire west of Edmonton in Parkland County (CTV News Edmonton)

WILDFIRE DANGER IN ALBERTA REMAINS HIGH

St-Onge added that the wildfire danger throughout most parts of the province remains high to extreme. There are 43 fires burning in Alberta, with three considered out of control. Those are located near Lac La Biche, Grande Prairie, and Canmore.

We are responding to a wildfire near Dead Man's Flats along Hwy 1. CWF-108 is currently classified as out of control at 10 ha in size. Over 20 wildland firefighters are working on this wildfire with help from 5 helicopters, airtankers and the Canmore Fire Department. #ABWildfire pic.twitter.com/iRzuzP4vaa — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) August 14, 2021

“We knew that the conditions were going to be very extreme,” the information officer said. “We do feel that we’re prepared to respond to new wildfire starts but it’s still critical that everyone plays their part in preventing wildfires.”

As of publication, the Lac La Biche wildfire was burning close to Highway 63 but still not threatening the community. That fire is currently 175 hectares in size.

“It’s one that we are watching very closely and working to create a perimeter on that side so that it doesn’t impact critical infrastructure.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Amanda Anderson