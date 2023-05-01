Crews fight grassfires in northwest and southwest Edmonton

Crews are on scene of a grass fire in northwest Edmonton.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says the call originally came in at 3:20 p.m. for a fire at 184 Street and 105 Avenue.

Nine units were dispatched to the scene.

As of 4 p.m., the fire was also burning near 111 Avenue and Anthony Henday Drive.

Thick plumes of smoke can be seen in west Edmonton.

Traffic on Anthony Henday northbound is being rerouted onto 100 Avenue.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid Anthony Henday southbound between Yellowhead Trail and Stony Plain Road.

Crews have closed off a section of 107 Avenue.

Traffic on 184 Street is backed up.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Fire broke out in a field south of Ellerslie Road on May 1, 2023. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

While the fire burned in west Edmonton, firefighters were also called to a fire in southwest Edmonton.

Fire broke out in a field east of the Graydon Hill area, south of Ellerslie Road.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to EFRS for more information.

Firefighters also responded to grass fires near Wayne Gretzky Drive and in St. Albert on Monday.

This is a developing story; more details will be posted as they become available.