Crews respond to water main break in west Edmonton

Cars driving through the intersection at Callingwood Road and 178 Street where water is pooling after a water main break. Jan. 12, 2022. (CTV News Edmonton) Cars driving through the intersection at Callingwood Road and 178 Street where water is pooling after a water main break. Jan. 12, 2022. (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island