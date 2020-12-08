EDMONTON -- The man who attacked a woman with a crowbar in 2017 during a fit of road rage has lost his bid for a mistrial to be declared.

Jared Eliasson was seeking to have new evidence admitted and his case retried. He was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison after being found guilty of aggravated assault in April of 2019.

A three-judge panel at the Alberta Court of Appeal rejected his appeal in a Dec. 8 ruling.

"The fresh evidence, even if it had been admitted, would not have had any effect on the ultimate outcome," the ruling reads.

"The other grounds of appeal are without merit, and the appeal is dismissed."

Eliasson was ordered to surrender himself into custody by noon on Dec. 16. He is also appealing his sentence.

On the morning of March 7, 2017, Jared Eliasson chased Chelsey Schendzielorz home after she honked at him for blocking an intersection and hit her with a crowbar outside her vehicle.

Eliasson was acquitted of attempted murder, but found guilty of aggravated assault, damage to property and possession of a weapon.