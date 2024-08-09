Culture and sport combine at Alberta Indigenous Games in Edmonton

Thousands of Indigenous athletes are in Edmonton for what organizers say is North America's largest Indigenous summer games.

The 2024 Alberta Indigenous Games (AIG) will see more than 6,000 youth from across Alberta and Canada compete in 18 sports over 11 days at local venues.

Jacob Hendy, AIG CEO, said the games started in 2011 with around 300 young athletes.

They have grown steadily since, and Hendy said the event is "huge" for many Indigenous kids who may face barriers or struggle to feel included in sports in their own communities.

"At these games, all the kids can breathe. They're playing with kids like themselves," Hendy said.

Unlike other large sporting competitions, the AIG includes cultural components and supports on site, Hendy said.

"We have teepees almost at every single venu, and an Elder or knowledge keeper in there," he added. "So athletes before and after games can smudge, go seek guidance."

Asher Pariseau from Enoch Cree Nation previously competed in the games in wrestling and basketball, but this year he came to drum for the opening ceremony.

"It's nice to see my people and our culture being embraced with sports," Pariseau said. "Because you don't really see much in bigger leagues."

"AIG is my favourite part of the summer," said Sikora Saddleback Cardinal of the Alberta Aboriginal All Stars softball team.

"We always get taken to this ship, no gold medal yet. So this year, we're hungry," she added.

On Aug. 16, a parade of nationals will take place at 8 p.m. at Rundle Park. The games final day of closing ceremonies will wrap up with fireworks at the Saville Centre on Aug. 17.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha