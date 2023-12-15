Customers of Stony Plain nail salon asked to get tested for bloodborne viruses

Sensation Nails in Stony Plain has been ordered to close and its customers are being urged to get tested due to "unsanitary" conditions.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued a public warning Friday evening about the business located in a strip mall on 48 Street and 44 Avenue in the town west of Edmonton.

"To prevent the spread of infection from one person to another, reusable equipment used for manicures and pedicures must be cleaned, disinfected and sterilized according to health standards," Dr. Michael Zakhary of AHS said in a news release.

"This particular nail salon wasn’t following proper disinfection practices, meaning individuals who received manicures or pedicures may have potentially been exposed to bloodborne viruses including Hepatitis B and C, and HIV."

The warning was for people who received services at the salon from Sept. 21, 2021, up until Thursday.

People can call their doctor to arrange a test or call Health Link at 811 to discuss testing and ask questions.

AHS said the salon was unable to provide a comprehensive client list, making public notification necessary.

Anyone who received waxing services at the salon does not need to be tested.

A detailed inspection report was posted on AHS' website.