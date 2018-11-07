In the New Year, the Edmonton Police Service will have a new Chief of Police.

The Edmonton Police Commission (EPC) announced Dale McFee would take over the position vacated at the end of October by Rod Knecht.

The process to choose a replacement took five months.

“Incoming Chief Dale McFee really fits the City’s commitment to be service-focused, strategic and innovative,” EPC Chair Tim O’Brien said in a statement. “He has experience serving in a variety of roles and is someone who earns trust and confidence, and is well-regarded by the community.”

The new EPS Chief has also served as Chief of Police in Prince Albert, Sask., and is the former president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

He’s served as deputy Minister of Corrections and Policing in Saskatchewan since 2012.

McFee will take over as EPS Chief of Police in Feb., 2019.

The commission is set to introduce McFee at a news conference Wednesday morning.

More to come...