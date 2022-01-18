Dangerous driving conditions reported along Highway 2, Sturgeon County

Although weather alerts for the Edmonton area had ended by Tuesday morning, travel advisories remained in effect for areas south and west of the capital city.

Rain and snow that passed through the region on Monday left roads slick.

Alberta's emergency alert system issued a notice late afternoon Monday that highway conditions throughout Parkland County were dangerous, with officials recommending restricting all but essential travel in the county, including on Highways 16, 16A, 43, 44, 770 and 779.

An alert was also issued for areas along Highway 2, from Edmonton to Bowden south of Red Deer.

"Heavy snow, icy conditions and strong winds causing blowing snow are creating dangerous driving with whiteout conditions. Area highways and roads may be closed without notice," read the alert issued around 7 p.m.

"Drivers are instructed to not travel in this area. Go to 511.alberta.ca for up to date road conditions and route information."

More information on current alerts can be found on the Alberta Emergency Alert system and 511 Alberta.

As well, the following list of school divisions canceled bus service for Tuesday:

Greater St. Alberta Catholic Schools canceled all bus service.

Parkland School Division canceled all bus service.

Elk Island Public Schools canceled morning service and said it would later make a decision about afternoon routes.

Wolf Creek Public Schools told families driving conditions varied throughout the division, and as such, drivers would be making their own decision to cancel service. Drivers will contact families if a route is canceled.

Enoch Cree Nation canceled all bus service.

This is an inexhaustive list and will be updated as more information becomes available.