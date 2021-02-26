EDMONTON -- A dangerous offender who caused police to issue a warning about him on Thursday night after allegedly removing his monitoring bracelet has been added to Edmonton’s Most Wanted List.

Clint Carifelle, 30, was last seen at a home in the area of 119 Avenue and 101 Street on Wednesday night.

He is described as 6’3” and 214 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes and tattoos on his face.

Police say Carifelle is known to carry weapons and should not be approached.

He has ties to Saskatchewan, and could be making his way there.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to Carifelle’s arrest.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.