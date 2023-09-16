Dashcam footage wanted of Saturday morning Groat Road crash: EPS

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Groat Road Saturday morning.

Police say a Mini Cooper was northbound when it hit a tree on the east curb near 115 Avenue.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 43-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The 43-year-old man driving, and a four-year-old child in the back of the car, were injured as well, but those injuries were not life-threatening.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and police don't believe alcohol or speed are factors.

The Edmonton Police Service Major Collisions Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the crash is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.