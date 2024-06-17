Davies named captain of Canada men's team ahead of start of Copa América

Alphonso Davies will lead Canada's men's soccer team on the quest for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

He was named captain of the team at training on Monday alongside vice-captain, Stephen Eustàquio, ahead of the start of the Copa América tournament.

"Alphonso is a young and experienced professional who has all the tools to be an excellent captain. He has been in the spotlight from a young age and handled it very well. I know that he is up to the challenge of taking on a more expanded role with more responsibility," head coach Jesse Marsch said in a statement.

"Stephen is also a great leader who has already formed a partnership with Alphonso, along with the leadership council, that will lead us into a home FIFA World Cup in 2026."

Davies, who grew up in Edmonton, Alta., is at 23 years old a four-time Canada Soccer Player of the Year and the holder of numerous other national awards, including youngest player to debut and score for Canada. A player for FC Bayern Munich, he has made 48 senior international appearances.

Eustàquio, a member of the FC Porto team, was named the most recent Canada Soccer Player of the year. He has featured 37 times for Canada's men's senior team.

The team will play its first match in the Copa América against Argentina on Thursday.