Davies named captain of Canada men's team ahead of start of Copa América
Alphonso Davies will lead Canada's men's soccer team on the quest for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.
He was named captain of the team at training on Monday alongside vice-captain, Stephen Eustàquio, ahead of the start of the Copa América tournament.
"Alphonso is a young and experienced professional who has all the tools to be an excellent captain. He has been in the spotlight from a young age and handled it very well. I know that he is up to the challenge of taking on a more expanded role with more responsibility," head coach Jesse Marsch said in a statement.
"Stephen is also a great leader who has already formed a partnership with Alphonso, along with the leadership council, that will lead us into a home FIFA World Cup in 2026."
Davies, who grew up in Edmonton, Alta., is at 23 years old a four-time Canada Soccer Player of the Year and the holder of numerous other national awards, including youngest player to debut and score for Canada. A player for FC Bayern Munich, he has made 48 senior international appearances.
Eustàquio, a member of the FC Porto team, was named the most recent Canada Soccer Player of the year. He has featured 37 times for Canada's men's senior team.
The team will play its first match in the Copa América against Argentina on Thursday.
Family of woman denied MAID at B.C. hospital files Charter challenge
The family of a young woman who was denied Medical Assistance in Dying at St. Paul's Hospital last year is taking the hospital's operators – including the provincial government – to court.
Blair defends navy's Cuba visit, says critics may be 'confused' about its purpose
Defence Minister Bill Blair says he was acting on advice from the military when he approved a plan to send a Canadian ship to Cuba, but he won't say what advice he got.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities for international employees
As Canada grapples with a cost-of-living crisis and high housing costs, some cities have been ranked among the most expensive in the world for international workers.
Third teen pleads guilty in death of homeless Toronto man
A third girl accused in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty. The teen, who was 13 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty this morning to manslaughter in the death of Kenneth Lee.
'People get very sick': Manitoba sees rise in rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
Feels like 40+: Heat warnings to last into the weekend for some provinces
Residents of some provinces are being warned of extreme heat this week, while elsewhere, some saw record-breaking lows this weekend.
Two rare baby red pandas born at Toronto Zoo
The Toronto Zoo has announced the birth of two endangered red panda cubs.
WATCH Would-be homebuyers are still staying on the sidelines in Canada. Why?
Typically, the spring and summer months typically see a boom in the Canadian real estate market. However, an economist expects higher interest rates will 'keep a lid on' sales volumes and put 'pressure on housing prices.'
Canada, U.S., Japan and Philippines conduct exercises in South China Sea
The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said on its website on Monday.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor says 3-to 5-week repair timeline is the 'maximum'
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work is progressing simultaneously on five issues identified in the city's feeder main last week and residents are being asked for continued patience with water conservation measures.
-
Winning $66M Lotto 6-49 ticket purchased in Calgary
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Calgary just won $66 million.
-
Police searching for boy, 13, missing from Riverbend
Calgary police are asking for help searching for a teenage boy who went missing in southeast Calgary last week.
Lethbridge
-
City providing free daisies for Lethbridge to celebrate loved ones on Father’s Day
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
-
Jack Ady Cancer Centre unveils Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
-
Investigation underway into fatal pedestrian collision in Lethbridge
An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.
Saskatoon
-
Intimate partner violence up 14 per cent in Saskatoon last year, police say
Reported incidents of intimate partner violence were up 14 per cent in 2023, according to a new report from the Saskatoon police.
-
Sask. man escapes from second storey window as home goes up in flames
A North Battleford man escaped from a second-storey window with minor cuts and lacerations before his home was completely engulfed in flames on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon business leaders to address police board about crime and safety concerns
Two Saskatoon business leaders are appearing before the city’s police board on Thursday to address their growing concerns about crime and community safety.
Regina
-
Sask. judge rules against Village of Buena Vista in land dispute case
A longstanding land dispute between the Village of Buena Vista, Sask. and local cabin owners has reached a verdict after three years.
-
Major prizes up for grabs for Country Thunder Sask.'s one millionth visitor
Country Thunder Saskatchewan will welcome its one millionth fan this summer when the festival runs in Craven from July 11 to 14 with the lucky visitor set to receive some major prizes.
-
Three charged following Regina home invasion Saturday night
Three people are facing charges following a home invasion Saturday night in Regina's North Central neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
Homicide unit investigating fatal stabbing in Vancouver
Vancouver police are investigating after a man died following a stabbing in the city's Downtown Eastside last week.
-
-
Homicide team called to Surrey after woman killed, man arrested
The Surrey RCMP says the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to a residential area after a woman was killed Sunday night.
Vancouver Island
-
2 hospitalized after targeted shooting in Victoria
Two people were taken to hospital after what police describe as a targeted shooting in Victoria Sunday night, according to authorities.
-
-
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Toronto
-
Heat dome will bring scorching temperatures to Toronto starting today. Here is why it is likely to get worse
People are being advised to plan for the weather with the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario set to see a bout of sweltering hot summer temperatures starting today.
-
Durham police charge 92 people, seize more than $600K in drugs in 'Project Martini'
Durham Regional Police say they have charged close to 100 people and recovered large quantities of drugs worth more than $600,000 as part of 'Project Martini,' a wide-ranging investigation targeting drug trafficking and human trafficking in the region.
-
Father of 3 identified as Hamilton homicide victim
A father of three has been identified as the victim of Hamilton’s latest homicide.
Montreal
-
Montreal under heat warning as humidex expected to exceed 40
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
-
More than half of Montreal's public pools and wading pools listed as 'temporarily closed'
As Montrealers get ready for a heat wave and are looking for a place to cool off, more than half of the City of Montreal's public pools and wading pools are listed as temporarily or permanently closed.
-
'Revolutionary youth summer program' gets underway at McGill pro-Palestine encampment
A so-called 'revolutionary' summer school is starting this afternoon at a pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University's downtown Montreal campus.
Atlantic
-
Hottest weather of the year so far coming to the Maritimes
A heat dome developing in the eastern United States will bring the hottest temperatures and highest humidex values of the year so far to the Maritimes this week.
-
Police arrest 3 in New Glasgow, N.S.
RCMP officers have closed roads in New Glasgow, N.S., as they try to arrest a man believed in be inside a home on Monday morning.
-
Halifax police searching for man in Bedford, N.S., after seizing weapon
Halifax Regional Police is looking for a man after recovering a weapon during a traffic stop in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'People get very sick': Manitoba sees rise in rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
-
Teens charged following incident involving weapons at Red River Ex: police
Two teens have been charged after they allegedly threatened a group with weapons at the Red River Exhibition on the weekend.
-
Winnipeg Sea Bears release star guard Teddy Allen as team goes through tough stretch
The reigning CEBL Player of the Year has been released from the Winnipeg Sea Bears. The team announced on Monday that Teddy Allen has been released 'effective immediately.'
Ottawa
-
Ottawa housing market ranked as 'severely unaffordable' in global survey
A new global report finds Ottawa's housing market is 'severely unaffordable' a residents continue to struggle with the high cost of buying a home.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING 'Heat dome' to bring scorching temperatures to Ottawa, eastern Ontario starting today
A prolonged 'heat dome' will bring dangerously hot and humid conditions to Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday.
-
City committees pass updated wildlife strategy with some concessions for beavers
The City of Ottawa's Agriculture and Rural Affairs and Environment and Climate Change committees have voted to approve a new wildlife strategy, with some changes to accommodate for coexistence with beavers.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal funding finally comes through to replace one of Canada’s worst hospitals in the Far North
The federal government is providing $1.2 billion to help build a new hospital complex on the James Bay Coast, easing residents’ fears that construction wouldn’t start this year.
-
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
-
Five taken to hospital in northwest Ont. float plane crash
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
Barrie
-
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
-
31-year-old passenger on motorcycle dies in two-vehicle crash in Springwater Township
Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision involving a motorcycle in Springwater Township.
-
NTP confirms Owen Sound experienced EF1 downburst in storm
Western University project believes strong downburst wreaked havoc in last week's storm in Owen Sound.
Kitchener
-
'Prolonged heat event' to last most of week in Waterloo-Wellington, southern Ontario
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and the majority of southern Ontario communities are in for a hot and humid week.
-
City of Kitchener proposes bylaw to protect renters
A rental replacement bylaw is up for discussion in Kitchener. But, the city warns, it would only apply to some tenant evictions.
-
Waterloo, Ont. student gets recognition at international film festivals
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
London
-
Police investigating robbery, stabbing, theft
Charges have been laid after a man used a ride-share company to commit a robbery, stabbed the driver and stole the vehicle, according to police.
-
NTP confirms Owen Sound experienced EF1 downburst in storm
Western University project believes strong downburst wreaked havoc in last week's storm in Owen Sound.
-
Blyth Festival launches 50th year with 'play that started it all'
For the play that actually helped launch the Blyth Festival 50 years ago, this summer will actually mark the first time, THE FARM SHOW, has ever graced the Blyth Festival’s stage.
Windsor
-
First glassware, then a recycling bin, now a flower pot: WindsorEats faces repeated theft while hosting Mexican Village
Two days after the owner of WindsorEats said a recycling bin and a majority of their glassware was stolen during the first weekend of the Carrousel of the Nations festival, surveillance video shows an unidentified individual walking into the food hall and appearing to steal property.
-
Suspect allegedly sets RV on fire to escape police, gets arrested
Windsor police say they have arrested a wanted suspect who deliberately set fire to a recreational vehicle, in an attempt to get away from officers.
-
Six illegal cannabis storefronts dismantled, including Leamington location
Police dismantled six illegal cannabis storefronts, including one in Leamington.