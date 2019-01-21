

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The death of a 59-year-old woman during a home invasion in northeast Edmonton Friday night was a homicide, EPS said.

Officers responded to a home near 119 Avenue and 61 Street at approximately 8:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man and woman with undetermined injuries.

The woman, Barbara Nelson, was pronounced dead in hospital. Autopsy results showed she died as a result of blunt force trauma.

The man remains in hospital in serious condition, EPS said.

The assailants fled the home before police arrived.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted, and they continue to investigate.

EPS asks anyone with information to call them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.